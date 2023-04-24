On Monday, April 24, 2023 at approximately 12:51 p.m., the Rock Island Police Department responded to a report of a deceased person in the 2000 block of 1st Avenue.

When officers arrived in the area, they located a dead, unidentified man along the shore of the Mississippi River, according to a Monday release. The subject is described as a black male,

approximately 50 years of age.

The incident remains under investigation by the Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division; no further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Rock Island Police

Department at (309) 732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at (309) 762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app.