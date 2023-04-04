On Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at approximately 12:17 p.m., the Rock Island Police Department responded to reports of shots being fired in the 1200 block of 14th ½ Street.

When officers arrived, they located a scene in the 1400 block of 13th Avenue, police said.

At approximately 12:38 p.m., a 30-year-old man arrived at UnityPoint — Trinity Hospital in Rock Island suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg.

The victim claimed to be walking in the area when two unknown subjects shot at him for

an unknown reason, police said. The victim ran to his residence and was driven to the hospital by

private vehicle.

This incident remains under investigation by the Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division; no further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Rock Island Police

Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or use the P3 Tips app.