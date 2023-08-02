The Rock Island Police Department needs your help to find a person who shot a man overnight.

The department responded to a call at a residence in the 500 block of Sixth Street on Wednesday, August 2, at about 1:49 a.m. regarding a report of an unconscious male with a gunshot wound. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 21 year old man dead, with an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

The incident is under investigation by the Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division. Anyone with information related to this case should call the Rock Island Police Department at (309) 732-2677, Crime Stoppers at (309) 762-9500 or use the P3 Tips app.