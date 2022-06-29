On Sunday, June 26, 2022 at approximately 5:32 p.m., the Rock Island Police Department responded to a hit and run in the 2300 block of 20th Avenue, involving a juvenile who was struck while riding a bicycle.

The juvenile was transported by ambulance to the UnityPoint-Trinity Hospital and later transferred to Peoria for treatment of a broken leg, police said in a Wednesday release. The juvenile is in stable condition. Police did not specify the age of the juvenile who was hurt.

Residential security cameras in the vicinity recorded a suspect vehicle traveling west on 20th Avenue. The vehicle is a dark in color sedan, possibly a late-model Chevy Malibu, the release said.

Pictures and video of this vehicle are available to view on the Rock Island Police Department’s Facebook page HERE.

Anyone that can identify this vehicle or its driver is asked to contact the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app.