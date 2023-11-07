UPDATE: A news release form Rock Island Deputy Chief of Police Timothy McCloud says Luis Gonzales has been found. The release says they received information about his whereabouts. He is described as being in good health and in the process of reuniting with his family.

EARLIER: The Rock Island Police Department needs your help to find a 13-year-old boy with autism.

Luis Gonzalez was reported missing on November 6. He was last seen at about 7:45 p.m. when he left the YWCA at 229 16th Street in Rock Island. He is a 13-year-old Hispanic boy, about six feet tall and weighing 220 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He has autism. He was last seen wearing a black coat with a hood, a black Kings jersey, gray pants, and gray and black tennis shoes.

Luis Gonzalez (Rock Island Police Department)

Surveillance video in the area was reviewed and it was determined that Luis’ last known location was 20th Street and Third Avenue, walking northbound. This area has been searched by police, but Luis still has not been found.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Luis should contact the Rock Island Police Department at (309) 732-2677 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1 (800) 843-5678.