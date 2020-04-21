Rock Island Police make arrest in Sunday night shooting

Jsean L. Mowery, 18, of Rock Island, Ill. was charged in the shooting on April 19, 2020 in Rock Island that injured two 16 year olds.

The Rock Island Police have made an arrest in the shooting Sunday night that occurred in the 500 block of 6th Street that injured two 16 year olds.

After recovering a firearm from a nearby residence during the initial investigation, police charged and issued an arrest warrant for Jsean L. Mowery, 18, of Rock Island for unlawful possession of a firearm.

He was arrested by Rock Island Police on Tuesday at 12:10pm at a home in 500 block of 14th Street. Mowery was taken to the Rock Island County Jail with an initial $40,000 bond.

Police then obtained additional charges of 2 counts of aggravated battery with a firearm and 1 count of aggravated discharge of a firearm against Mowery. He remains in custody at the Rock Island County Jail now on a $150,000 full cash bond.