Rock Island Police make arrest in Wednesday night homicide

Jimena Jinez, 18, of Rock Island, was arrested in the early morning of December 31, 2020, and charged with first degree murder in the stabbing death of a 14-year-old female that occurred on December 30, 2020.

UPDATE: The victim has been identified as Lyric D. Steward, 14, of Rock Island.

EARLIER UPDATE: The Rock Island Police arrested Jimena Jinez, 18, of Rock Island, early Thursday morning for the murder of a 14-year-old female on Wednesday night.

Around 8:15 p.m., officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 1200 block of 11th Street. They located the 14-year-old victim and performed first-aid until paramedics arrived.

The victim was initially taken to UnityPoint – Trinity Hospital in Rock Island and then was transferred to the University of Iowa Hospitals where she passed away from her injuries.

The suspect was identified as Jinez. Police arrested her early Thursday morning in rural Rock Island County.

Jinez is being charged with first degree murder and will be taken to the Rock Island County Jail pending a court appearance.

The identity of the victim is not being released at this time.

The Rock Island Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Rock Island Police Department at (309) 732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at (309) 762-9500 or via the “P3 Tips” app.