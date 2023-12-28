On Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023 at approximately 8:02 a.m., Rock Island Police responded to Pak Source, 690 Mill Street, after receiving a 911 call of a shooting incident with a gunshot victim.

When officers arrived, they located a 34-year-old male with gunshot wounds to his torso, according to a Thursday morning release. Officers provided first aid until paramedics from the Rock Island Fire Department arrived and transported the victim to UnityPoint Health-Trinity Hospital for treatment.

Police are seeking Dante Beard in connection with the Thursday shooting.

The victim’s wounds are serious but appear to be non-life threatening at this time, police said. According to preliminary information, the victim had a confrontation with a coworker, who has been identified as 30-year-old Dante T. Beard.

Beard reportedly produced a handgun, shot the victim, and then fled from the scene. Beard is described as a black male, approximately 6 feet in height, 223 lbs., last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans armed with a handgun. Beard is currently at large and considered armed and dangerous.

Rock Island Police responded to a shooting at Pak Source, 690 Mill St., on Thursday morning, Dec. 28, 2023 (photo by Sharon Wren).

The incident remains under investigation by the Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division; no further information is available at this time. Anyone with information as to Beard’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app.