Rock Island Police respond to multiple shots fired

UPDATE: Police told Local 4 News one vehicle was hit by bullets.
No injuries were reported.
At least six shell casings were found in the area.
14 1/2 Street is blocked off to traffic as officers continue their investigation.
EARLIER UPDATE: Multiple shots were heard in a Rock Island neighborhood tonight.
Police responded to the 1300 block of 14 1/2 Street and 13th Avenue.
A report of gunfire came in around 9:30 p.m.
When Local 4 News arrived as the first media outlet on the scene, police were spotted searching the area for shell casings.
More information will be provided as details are released.
