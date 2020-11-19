Rock Island Police respond to multiple shots fired

UPDATE: Police told Local 4 News one vehicle was hit by bullets.

No injuries were reported.

At least six shell casings were found in the area.

14 1/2 Street is blocked off to traffic as officers continue their investigation.

EARLIER UPDATE: Multiple shots were heard in a Rock Island neighborhood tonight.

Police responded to the 1300 block of 14 1/2 Street and 13th Avenue.

A report of gunfire came in around 9:30 p.m.

When Local 4 News arrived as the first media outlet on the scene, police were spotted searching the area for shell casings.

More information will be provided as details are released.

