Rock Island Police respond to shots fired at Maple Ridge Apartments

Rock Island Police responded to a report of shots fired at the Maple Ridge Apartments on March 15, 2021 (photo: Ryan Risky, OurQuadCities.com).

UPDATE: Police have confirmed that they found four shell casings.

There were no injuries or damage to property.

EARLIER UPDATE: Rock Island Police responded to a report of shots fired at Maple Ridge Apartments just after 4 p.m. on Monday.

A neighbor told Local 4 News, the only station at the scene, that she heard five gunshots and then saw several kids running away.

Rock Island Police responded to a report of shots fired at the Maple Ridge Apartments on March 15, 2021 (photo: Ryan Risky, OurQuadCities.com).

BREAKING: Police are responding to a report of gunfire at Maple Ridge Apartments in Rock Island. A neighbor tells us she heard 5 shots and saw kids running from the scene. @WHBF pic.twitter.com/MMYtj7Yq4n — Ryan Risky (@rriskyyy) March 15, 2021