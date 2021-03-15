Rock Island Police respond to shots fired at Maple Ridge Apartments

Rock Island Police responded to a report of shots fired at the Maple Ridge Apartments on March 15, 2021 (photo: Ryan Risky, OurQuadCities.com).

UPDATE: Police have confirmed that they found four shell casings.

There were no injuries or damage to property.

EARLIER UPDATE: Rock Island Police responded to a report of shots fired at Maple Ridge Apartments just after 4 p.m. on Monday.

A neighbor told Local 4 News, the only station at the scene, that she heard five gunshots and then saw several kids running away.

