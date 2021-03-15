Rock Island Police respond to shots fired at Maple Ridge Apartments

UPDATE: Police have confirmed that they found four shell casings.
There were no injuries or damage to property.
EARLIER UPDATE: Rock Island Police responded to a report of shots fired at Maple Ridge Apartments just after 4 p.m. on Monday.
A neighbor told Local 4 News, the only station at the scene, that she heard five gunshots and then saw several kids running away.
This is a developing story.