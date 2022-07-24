On Sunday, July 24, 2022 at approximately 5:24 p.m., the Rock Island Police Department responded to the 1500 block of 13th Avenue in reference to a report of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers observed a white Hyundai Sonata driving recklessly in the area and a traffic stop was attempted, according to a Sunday release. The vehicle refused to stop and officers pursued it vehicle into Davenport, where the vehicle became disabled in the area of Gaines Street and West 9th Street. Several occupants fled on foot and with the assistance of Davenport Police Department one person was taken into custody.

The incident is under investigated by the Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division; no further information is available at this time, police said.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Rock Island Police Department at (309) 732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at (309) 762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app.