This morning, Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, was very busy for the Rock Island Police Department, as it responded to three separate reports of shots fired at three different locations in the city.

The first call came in at 5:41 a.m. from the 1000 block of 14th Street. When officers arrived, they located a scene with a residence struck multiple times by gunfire, according to a department release. No injuries or other property damage was found or reported.

A second call was received at 5:53 a.m. from the area of 42nd Street and 20th Avenue. When officers arrived, they located evidence of gunfire but no injuries or property damage was found or reported, the release said.

A third call was received at 6:33 a.m. from the area of 22nd Street and 12th Avenue. Officers located a scene with two separate residences struck by gunfire. It is believed that neither of these residences were intended targets but were inadvertently struck, police said.

No injuries or other property damage was found or reported. During these shots fired incidents, a call was received at 6:13 a.m. reporting a suspicious vehicle in the 2500 block of 8th ½ Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found a red 2013 Hyundai Sonata that was later discovered to have been stolen from the 900 block of 34th Street in Rock Island, the release said.

During the investigation, a witness reported seeing three male black occupants, wearing masks, abandon the vehicle and flee from the area on foot. One these subjects appeared to be armed with a handgun, according to the witness.

The investigation is ongoing, but evidence suggests that these incidents are related, police said.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Rock Island Police Department at (309) 732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at (309) 762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app.