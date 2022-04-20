On Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at about 7:30 p.m., the Rock Island Police Department responded to a report of gunfire in the 1300 block of 25th Street.

Rock Island police on the scene of a shooting Tuesday night, April 19, 2022 (photo by Linda Cook).

Responding officers located a 25-year old women with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to her legs, according to a police release Wednesday. No other injuries or property damage were reported. The victim and a witness described the unidentified suspect as a Black man wearing a face mask and dressed in dark clothing.

The victim was transported to Unity Point-Trinity Hospital and later transferred to the University of Iowa Hospital for treatment, police said.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division continue to investigate this case. Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app.