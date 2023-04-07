This morning, April 7, a search warrant was executed in the 1200 block of 16th Street by Rock Island Police, part of a fugitive apprehension operation.

Due to the high-risk factors associated with the fugitive, tactical teams from Rock Island Police Department and the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Department executed this search warrant using an armored vehicle and high visibility/audible tactics to mitigate the risk associated with the execution of the warrant, said Timothy McCloud, deputy chief of police.

The search warrant is part of an ongoing multi-agency criminal investigation. The fugitive was not located at this time, however this investigation is still ongoing, McCloud said.