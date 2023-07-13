Rock Island Police need your help after a man was shot early this morning.

On Thursday, July 13, at about 5:18 a.m. a 21-year old man came to the Rock Island Police Department with a gunshot wound to his chest. The victim arrived at the police station on an electric bicycle that had been reported stolen earlier in the evening. Officers began first aid until paramedics from the Rock Island Fire Department arrived and took the victim to UnityPoint Health – Trinity for treatment. The victim didn’t provide a location or any details of the shooting and the police department didn’t receive any reports of shots fired from this incident.

The case remains under investigation by the Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division and no further information is available at this time. Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Rock Island Police Department at (309) 732-2677, Crime Stoppers at (309) 762-9500 or use the P3 Tips app.