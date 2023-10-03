Members of the Rock Island Police Department are wearing new pink breast-cancer awareness badges during the month of October to support cancer awareness and help raise money for Gilda’s Club of the Quad Cities, a news release says.

The badges were provided with the help of a donation from the Rock Island Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #57 and the Rock Island Police Benevolent and Protective Association.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Gilda’s Club provides a wide range of services for patients battling all forms of cancer and resources for family members of those undergoing treatment. By providing patients with chemo care bags, conducting support groups, children and teen programs, or offering yoga, meditation and nutritional classes, “Gilda’s Club wants to make sure you know that no one fights alone,” the release says.

“Just about everyone has been affected by cancer in some way, either through a personal battle or through a friend or loved one’s diagnosis,” said Deputy Chief Tim McCloud. “By proudly wearing these badges in support of all who are in this fight, we hope to raise awareness and raise funds to support the mission of Gilda’s Club and all those struggling with cancer.”

The City of Rock Island and the Police Department will highlight opportunities to donate to Gilda’s Club on their Facebook pages throughout the month of October. Anyone wishing to donate may drop off a check made payable to the Police Benevolent and Protective Association – with Gilda’s Club in the memo line – to the front desk of the Rock Island Police Department, 1212 5th Ave. You may also donate directly to Gilda’s Club here.