The City of Rock Island is providing leaf collection for its residential refuse customers from Monday, Oct. 16-Friday, Dec. 8, a news release says.

These conditions apply:

Customers must place the leaves in approved paper yard waste bags.

Customers may provide their own approved paper yard waste bags or use bags provided by the city.

The bags must be placed at the normal refuse collection location on the regular refuse collection day (a separate truck will collect the leaf bags). The bags may not contain anything other than leaves.

Residents do not have to be participants in the Yard Waste Subscription Service to use this leaf collection service and they do not have to place a yard waste sticker on the bags of leaves.

In addition to providing leaf collection, the city will also furnish bags for this program at no cost.

Bags will be available beginning Monday, Oct. 9, at:

Public Works Department

1309 Mill Street

Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to noon, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

South Rock Island Township Office

4330 11th Street

Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to noon, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Rock Island Township Assessor’s Office

2827 7th Avenue, Suite 1

(pickup in the back of the building)

Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to noon, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Saukie Golf Course

3101 38th Street

Monday through Sunday (7 days a week)

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The city has purchased leaf bags for this program and residents will be given as many as needed while supplies last. However, to ensure that everyone has an opportunity to receive leaf bags, residents will be given a maximum of 20 bags per day.

Residents must provide proof of Rock Island residence through a photo ID or official mail to receive leaf bags. The bags provided by the city may be used only during this leaf collection program or in future leaf collection programs.

Grass clippings, leaves or other materials are not allowed to be placed into the street or dumped into ravines where they can be washed into the storm water system. Debris can restrict the storm water flow and cause flooding. Violations of the Storm Water Control ordinance are subject to fines from $250 to $1,500 per violation per day.

In the fall of 2008, the City of Rock Island enacted an ordinance prohibiting the burning of leaves or yard waste. Any person violating the provisions of this ordinance shall be subject to a fine amount of up to $40 for the first offense. The Rock Island Fire and Police Departments have strict enforcement of the ordinance. If you observe any violations, police ask that you contact the police non-emergency number at 309-732-2677.