All Rock Island Public Library locations will be closed Monday, August 21 for their annual staff in-service day.

The closing will affect the following locations:

Rock Island Downtown Library, 401 19th St.

Rock Island Southwest Branch, 9010 Ridgewood Rd.

Rock Island Watts-Midtown Branch, 2715 30th St.

Library2Go bookmobile routes

Online services and outside book returns will be available while buildings are closed.

Library locations will reopen with the following hours on Tuesday, August 22:

Rock Island Downtown Library, 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Rock Island Southwest Branch, 12:00-8:00 p.m.

Rock Island Watts-Midtown Branch, 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

The Library2Go bookmobile will make its regular afterschool stop at Longfellow Elementary from 3:00-4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 22.

