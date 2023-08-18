All Rock Island Public Library locations will be closed Monday, August 21 for their annual staff in-service day.
The closing will affect the following locations:
- Rock Island Downtown Library, 401 19th St.
- Rock Island Southwest Branch, 9010 Ridgewood Rd.
- Rock Island Watts-Midtown Branch, 2715 30th St.
- Library2Go bookmobile routes
Online services and outside book returns will be available while buildings are closed.
Library locations will reopen with the following hours on Tuesday, August 22:
- Rock Island Downtown Library, 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
- Rock Island Southwest Branch, 12:00-8:00 p.m.
- Rock Island Watts-Midtown Branch, 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
The Library2Go bookmobile will make its regular afterschool stop at Longfellow Elementary from 3:00-4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 22.
