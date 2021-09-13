Rock Island Public Library and AOK Network promote preschool learning through play

The Rock Island Public Library is teaming up with the Rock Island County AOK (All Our Kids) Early Childhood Networks to offer families a free Hug-A-Book: Play kit next week. The kit is filled with at-home activities to support preschool learning through play, including activities for blocks, a free book, crayons and details on the importance of play for early learning success in children ages two to five.

Registration for the kit is open now through the Rock Island Public Library. To sign up, visit www.rockislandlibrary.org or call 309-732-7360. Registered participants may pick up the free kit during library hours between September 20 to 25 at any Rock Island Public Library.