Rock Island Public Library branches to close in observance of Thanksgiving

All branches of the Rock Island Public Library will be closed Thursday, Nov. 26, and Friday, Nov. 27, in observance of Thanksgiving.
All locations will be open from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 28.
Online services and book-drops will be open during the holiday break.
How the Rock Island Public Library is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic
- In compliance with Tier 3 mitigations in the Restore Illinois Plan, the Rock Island Public Library remains open for grab and go, curbside and online services.
- Only quick browsing, material checkout, returns and limited-time public computer WiFi reservations are allowed.
- Tables, chairs and extended visits are not available.
- A maximum of one hour per person, per day is available for either computer or inside WiFi appointments.
- Masks that cover both the nose and mouth are required at all times when inside buildings, along with a minimum of 6 feet of social distancing.
- The library encourages using curbside pickup, digital library services and checking out additional materials to conserve visits.
- Homebound resources are available for patrons with health concerns.
- Communications for service updates will be conducted via email by the library.
- All library events are offered virtually or on a take-home method.
For updates, visit the library’s website or call 309-732-READ.
