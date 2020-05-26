Rock Island Public Library brings traveling hotspot to neighborhoods

Since the library buildings are closed, the Rock Island Public Library has repurposed its Library2Go vehicle as a mobile hotspot.

The mobile library will make stops in various neighborhoods to provide free WiFi connections for up to 30 devices at a time, to help residents who need internet connectivity to fill out the Census, apply for jobs, check on unemployment, or other tasks.

The stops provided WiFi access only, so the public will not be allowed into the vehicle.

“Just text the phone number on our sign and you’ll receive the information to connect,” said Christina Nobiling, Rock Island Public Library Mobile Library coordinator. “We’re working with the Quad Cities Complete Count Committee to help the Quad Cities count in the 2020 Census, and this is a great opportunity to take a few minutes and fill out that form online.”

Here is the schedule for the weekly WiFi stops:

Mondays:

9:30 am to 11:30 am: Cascade Gardens Apartments, 655 Cascade Garden Dr Rock Island

2:00 to 4:00 pm, Longfellow Elementary, 4198 7th Avenue, Rock Island

Tuesdays:

9:30 – 11:30 am: Century Woods Apartments, 1400 5th St, Rock Island

2:00 – 4:00 pm: Village Woods Apartments, 300 20th Avenue W, Milan

Wednesdays:

9:30 – 11:30 am: Heather Ridge Apartments,9500 14th St W, Rock Island

2:00 – 4:00 pm: Longfellow Elementary

Thursdays:

9:30 – 11:30 am: Cascade Gardens Apartments

2:00 – 4:00 pm: Maple Ridge Apartments, 3700 5th Street

Fridays and Saturdays: No scheduled routes.