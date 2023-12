The Rock Island Public Library is celebrating 120 years of operation in their permanent building.

The library featured history displays, building tours, a scavenger hunt and the final opportunity to participate in a time capsule that will be sealed at the end of the year and reopened in 25 years. The library has been open for 150 years, but they settled into their permanent location at 19th St. in Rock Island 120 years ago.

