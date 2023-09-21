If you’re looking to build your reading stockpile, you’ll have a little extra time in September. The library’s monthly book sale will be open for browsing on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 22 and 23, a news release says.

Shoppers can browse a wide selection of pre-owned books and other materials from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, and Saturday, Sept. 23, at the Rock Island Downtown Library, 401 19th St. The sale is held in the library’s second floor Community Room, and is accessible by elevator or stairs.

Rock Island Public Library’s Downtown Book Sale (Rock Island Public Library)

Unless specially marked, book sale items are priced as “fill a bag for a voluntary donation.” PALS (People Advocating for Library Services) volunteers with the Rock Island Public Library Foundation run the monthly book sale on the fourth Friday of each month through October. Shopper bags are available.

While you’re at the sale, ask volunteers for details on becoming a Library PAL, or purchase a reusable library book bag. All proceeds benefit special library projects, including the library’s new fine-free lending policy for Rock Island Public Library cardholders.

The Rock Island Public Library does accept book donations, with some limitations. In general, the library welcomes hardback and paperback books in good condition, and magazines published within a year of donation. (Please, no textbooks or encyclopedias.) Donated items may be taken to the Rock Island Downtown Library or Rock Island Southwest Branch during regular hours. For more donation guidelines, visit here.

The next monthly book sale is Friday, Oct. 27, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Downtown Library.

For more news about events and services at the Rock Island Public Library, visit here.