The Rock Island Public Library invites you to take and make a fun craft every month!

The January craft is creating guinea pig pets without the mess! Join the fun Tuesday, January 11, 6:00-7:00 p.m. at the Southwest Library, located at 9010 Ridgewood Road, Rock Island. Registration for this Take N Make craft opens Tuesday, January 4 at 9:00 a.m.

