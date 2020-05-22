Rock Island Public Library to introduce contact-free curbside pickup

Beginning Tuesday, May 26, the Rock Island Public Library will introduce contact-free curbside pickup for library materials on hold. The library says, during this phase of their gradual reopening plan, there will be no public access to their buildings.

Curbside pickup will be available during limited hours by appointment only at the Rock Island Public Library Downtown and Southwest locations. Materials must be requested in advance, either through the library’s online PrairieCat catalog or with staff help via phone, email and Ask a Librarian chat.

Library staff will contact the borrower once items become available and establish a pickup time. The library says only five items per car and per appointment are available for pickup.

Items available for curbside pickup include books, audiobooks, magazines, Playaway audio, movie and television series DVDs and music CDs from the Children, Young Adult and Adult collections of the Rock Island Public Library.

Specialized library items such as Wi-Fi hotspots, video games and cake pans are not available for curbside pickup.

The Rock Island Library says they are implementing the following procedures to keep contact “as limited as possible” during the curbside transaction:

Curbside pickup spots will be marked along the south alley side of the Downtown Library at 401 19th Street and in front of the Southwest Library at 9010 Ridgewood Road.

When patrons arrive for their appointment, they will pull into a spot, stay in their closed car and call the number on the sign.

Library staff will deliver items, placing them in a trunk or backseat. Participants should show their library card as identification.

Materials will have already been checked out, so cardholders may depart once items are safely loaded.

Patrons picking up items on foot or by bike should let the library know when the appointment is arranged.

Returned items must be placed in the library’s outside drop boxes.

The library cannot accept returns or fines/fee payments via curbside.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, material donations of any kind will not be accepted.

Following return, items will remain on a patron’s account during the seven-day quarantine period. Due dates have been extended until June 26 for items checked out before the COVID-19 shutdown. No fines will be assessed.

Rock Island Library reference staff will be ready to provide help with selecting or reserving materials by phone, email and live Ask a Librarian chat. With the exception of Memorial Day, library staff may be contacted during the following hours:

Monday – Thursday

9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday

9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Saturday

9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

NoveList Plus — an online tool for finding new authors, author information and read-alike titles — is also available via the library’s website 24 hours a day.

For assistance with placing holds or finding materials during this curbside-only period, call 309-732-7341, email staff or use the Ask a Librarian chat option.

Rock Island Public Library summer reading challenges and programs will be provided virtually this summer. For details, see the library’s calendar and 2020 summer reading links, which are available here.