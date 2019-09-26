Rock Island ready to celebrate 100 years of NFL history

The Rock Island Independents were one of the Original NFL teams almost 100 years ago.

On September 26, 1920 the Independents played the St. Paul Ideals in Douglas Park. It was the first game involving a NFL team.

Three weeks later the Independents hosted the Decatur Staleys (now the Chicago Bears) in their first official NFL game.

Christopher Zimmerman will be suiting up this weekend to take place in a vintage football game to celebrate Rock Island’s rich NFL history. He stopped the Local 4 News Studio to talk about that history and give us a preview of what to expect come game time.

The game will be held at Douglas Park on Saturday, September 28. Gates will open at 12:30 PM with kick off at 2:00 PM.

Admission is free.