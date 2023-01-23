The City of Rock Island will be replacing and testing four storm warning sirens over the next two days.

The sirens are old and need ongoing repair so the city decided it was in the best interests to have them replaced on Monday by Braniff Communications, Inc. with new sirens. The new ones will be tested on Tuesday. The city will still have two functional weather sirens in the meantime that are not being replaced.

The new sirens will be tested for up to 20 seconds each. The sirens being replaced and tested are located at:

• 31st Avenue & 38th Street

• 15th Avenue & 37th Street

• 78th Avenue & 31st Street SW

• 14th Street & 92nd Avenue