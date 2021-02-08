Rock Island reports 22 new cases of COVID-19

The Rock Island County Health Department reported 22 new COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the overall total to 12,446

There were no reported deaths, leaving that number at 298.

There are currently 25 patients hospitalized in the county.

The new cases are:

1 woman in her 70s

1 woman in her 60s

2 women in their 50s

2 women in their 40s

1 woman in her 30s

4 women in their 20s

1 woman in her teens

1 girl in her teens

2 girls younger than 13

2 men in their 60s

1 man in his 50s

2 men in their 30s

1 man in his 20s

1 boy in his teens

