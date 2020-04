The Moline Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred this evening at U-Haul at 4902 Avenue of the Cities. The call came in at 6:03 pm.

The police responded to a hold up alarm and upon arrival discovered that the suspect went into the business and inferred that he had a firearm. The suspect then demanded that the employee give him all of their cash. The suspect fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.