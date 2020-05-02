Rock Island residents give thanks to healthcare workers

People got together in Rock Island Friday night to show some love to workers on the frontline of the pandemic.

Cars showed up in the parking lot at UnityPoint Trinity and honked in appreciation to encourage the hospital workers. Nate Sherouse, a student at Trinity, organized the event. He says it was the least he could do to return the favor for the people training him for his career.

The drive up tribute at the UnityPoint Trinity Campus in Rock Island was dedicated to all healthcare workers in the Quad Cities.