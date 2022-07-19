On Monday, July 18, 2022 at approximately 11:17 p.m., the Rock Island Police Department responded to Heather Ridge Apartments, 9500 14th Street West, for a report of a gunshot victim.

The female caller reported hearing gunshots and seeing two black males run out of the caller’s apartment, police said in a Tuesday release. When officers arrived at the caller’s apartment, they located a 24-year-old male with a gunshot wound. The male victim was transport by ambulance to UnityPoint — Trinity Hospital in Rock Island for treatment and is in serious but stable condition.

During the course of the investigation, a large quantity of suspected cannabis and material associated with the illegal distribution of cannabis was located inside the apartment. No further information is available on the suspects and no arrests have been made at this time.

The incident remains under investigation by the Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division. Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Rock Island Police Department at (309) 732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at (309) 762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app.