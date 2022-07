Rock Island Police responded July 20 about 10:50 a.m. to a report of shots fired.

Rock Island police investigate a shots fired incident in the 1600 block of 11th Street, Wednesday, July 20, 2022. (photo by Bryan Bobb)

The incident was in the 1600 block of 11th Street. At least three pieces of evidence were recovered by police. There are no reports of any injuries or suspects in the case. Police continue to investigate the incident.