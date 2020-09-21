Rock Island road blocked off following shots fired incident

Multiple shell casings have been found so far in connection with a shots fired incident that happened just before midnight Sunday evening in a Rock Island neighborhood.
The call came in at approximately 11:50 p.m., almost an hour after shots rang out in Davenport.
Police responded to the intersection of 19 1/2 Avenue and 13th Street, near Friendship Manor.
When Local 4 News arrived as the first and only station on the scene, officers had blocked off 19 1/2 Avenue with crime scene tape to begin their search for shell casings.
Local 4’s Ryan Risky went live via Facebook, where he said at least five shell casings were found on the scene.
There is no word yet on any injuries.
It has not been confirmed if this incident is related to the previous incident in Davenport.
Please avoid both areas, if possible.
Updates on both situations will be provided as more information becomes available.
