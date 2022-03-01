Beginning Wednesday, March 2nd, northbound traffic in Rock Island on 17th Street between 7th and 9th Avenue will be closed for emergency water main repairs. The road closure is necessary for the safety of the crews performing the work as well as the motoring public.

Pending favorable weather, this closure is expected to last approximately two days and should be reopened by Friday, March 4th, according to a Tuesday release from the city.

Travel delays can be expected at or near this location. Please follow all posted signs for detour directions when needed and watch for trucks entering and leaving the area. The City of Rock Island is sorry for any inconvenience due to this work and appreciates the patience and consideration of the traveling public.