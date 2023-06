The City of Rock Island announced a road closure and detour beginning June 27.

Beginning on Tuesday, June 27, 7th Ave. just west of 38th St. will be closed due to maintenance on Augustana College’s walk bridge. Motorists can expect delays at or near the location of the closure and should follow all posted detour signs as applicable. Weather conditions pending, completion of the project is expected by the end of the day on Monday, July 3.

