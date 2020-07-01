Rock Island road to be closed to thru traffic July 6 until the first week of August

The City of Rock Island announced an upcoming road closure expected to take effect within the first week of July.

Beginning Monday, July 6, 31st Avenue between 30th and 34th Streets will be closed to thru traffic for culvert repairs.

Due to the depth of the culvert and location of the necessary repairs, city officials say the road closure is necessary for the safety of the crews performing the repair, as well as the motoring public.

Pending favorable weather, the city says this area should be reopened the first week of August.

Travel delays can be expected at or near this location.

Drivers are asked to please follow all posted signs for detour directions when needed and watch for trucks entering and leaving the area.

Motorists are encouraged to use Blackhawk Road via 30th and 38th Streets to detour this work.

Detours for both eastbound and westbound traffic are included in the map below.

The City of Rock Island apologizes for any inconvenience due to this work and appreciates the patience and consideration of the traveling public.