The Rock Island-Milan School District (RIMSD) is seeking applicants for the district’s Board of Education, after longtime school board member Dave Rockwell passed away on March 20.

The RIMSD #41 Board of Education will fill the vacancy by accepting resumes of qualified individuals and holding interviews. People can forward resumes to boardmembers@rimsd41.org from Monday, April 3 through the end of business day on Thursday, April 6.

Qualified individuals must be:

A United States citizen

A resident of the state of Illinois and of the RIMSD #41 school district for at least one year preceding appointment

At least 18 years of age

A registered voter

A school board member cannot be employed by the district (employment contracts worth more than $1,000) or have any interest directly or indirectly in any contract, work, or business of the school district or in the sale of any article to the school district. Lastly, a school board member cannot be a child sex offender as defined in Section 11-9.3 of the Criminal Code, or convicted of an “infamous crime.”

Rockwell, 72, of Rock Island, died Monday, March 20, 2023 at UnityPoint Health – Trinity, Rock Island.

Rockwell graduated from Rock Island High School and earned a bachelor’s degree from Augustana College, Rock Island.

He was the general manager for Hyman Furniture in Rock Island for 38 years. The last 11 years he has been the office manager for Bozeman Neighbour Patton & Noe LLP, Moline.

Rockwell was a huge Rock Island supporter and dedicated his life to serving children and athletes in the Rock Island-Milan School District, his obituary said. He served on the Rock Island/Milan School Board for nearly 20 years.

He also served on the Illinois Association of School Boards for many years. He was a very active and proud supporter of the Rock Island/Milan Booster Club.

The following timeline will be followed to appoint Rockwell’s successor on the school board:

Through Thursday, April 6 — Board of Education accepting resumes to fill the vacant seat

Tuesday, April 11 – Regular meeting date; board will review resumes

Tuesday, April 18 — Special meeting date for interviews

Thursday, April 20 — Notify selected individual

Tuesday, April 25 — Seat selected individual on board