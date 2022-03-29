The Rock Island-Milan School District held a groundbreaking Tuesday morning, March 29, to kick off the construction project of the new Central Administration Facility at the corner of 20th Street and 7th Avenue.

The revenue from the Rock Island County 1% Sales Tax is giving the Rock Island-Milan School District much-needed funds to complete construction projects and plan building upgrades for the future.

The $7.6-million project will include 15,000 square feet for administration offices, 15,000 square feet for warehouse space, and 5,000 square feet for a production kitchen. The new facility will be adjacent to the building that was formerly Central Jr. High/Lincoln School/ Intermediate Academy.

Three views of the planned school district administration center at 20th Street and 7th Avenue, Rock Island.

Partners in the project are Legat Architects and Bush Construction. The construction timetable is expected to be eight and a half months.

The new Administration Center is replacing the current facility (Manual Arts building) at 2101 6th Avenue, Rock Island. The Manual Arts building was constructed in 1912 and was a part of the second Rock Island High School building, on the southwest corner of 6th Avenue and 21st Street. (The first Rock Island High School building constructed in 1858 burned to the ground).

There are no plans for the current Administration Center or the former Central Junior High / Lincoln / Intermediate Academy building across the street, district spokeswoman Holly Sparkman said Tuesday, noting the school district would like to sell both facilities.