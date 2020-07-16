Rock Island schools starting year with remote learning

The Rock Island-Milan School District will begin the new school year with a full remote learning plan, according to an announcement on its website.

Remote learning will take place from August 6 until September 8, when a “blend” of in-person and remote education will begin, pandemic-permitting.

Here is the full message from the district:

The Rock Island-Milan School District will begin the new school year with a full remote learning plan…The Rock Island-Milan Board of Education approved Superintendent Dr. Lawrence’s Return to Learn School Year plan to begin the 2020-21 school year with remote learning. The plan calls for:

Keeping current school year calendar intact and beginning August 3rd with Full Remote Learning Plan

Using August 3rd-5th as Remote Learning Planning Days

Students begin remote learning on August 6th with Full Remote Learning Plan

Students and staff transition to Blended Learning Plan (in-person and remote) on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, pending city-wide health concerns

Following all Governor, Illinois Department of Public Health and Illinois State Board of Education regulations

A detailed draft of the plan will be posted on the website for parents, students and staff to review. Community sessions will be planned the week of July 27 for parents and students to ask questions and address concerns. Parents are encouraged to review new resources posted on the RIMSD #41 web site about Google Classroom, Chromebooks and more.