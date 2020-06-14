Rock Island, Scott Counties each report one additional COVID-19 case and zero deaths

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 672 new cases on Sunday, making this the ninth straight day of daily new cases below 1,000. The total for the state is 132,543.

There were also 19 additional deaths, bringing the death toll for the entire state to 6,308. The daily reports of deaths have remained below 100 for just over a week.

The state processed 22,040 tests in the past 24 hours. Overall, 1,190,985 tests have been conducted. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate for cases as a percent of total tests from June 7 through June 13 is 3%.

In Rock Island County, one more case was reported on Sunday, bringing the county total to 779.

The new case is:

A woman in her 30s

The death toll from this virus continues to stand at 28.

No patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19. However, four patients were tested at a local hospital on Sunday.

Due to federal privacy laws, no additional information regarding the above case is available.

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 371 new cases on Sunday. The total for the state is 23,926.

There were also two additional deaths, bringing the death toll for the entire state to 652.

The state has conducted a total of 225,029 tests to date. Of those tests, 200,736 have been negative. A total of 14,391 cases in the state have recovered from the virus.

In Scott County, one more case was reported on Sunday, bringing the county total to 406.

The death toll from this virus continues to stand at 10.

