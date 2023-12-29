Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms is seeking candidates to fill the seat of outgoing 3rd Ward Alderwoman Judith Gilbert.

Candidates must reside in the 3rd Ward, which encompasses a portion of southwest Rock Island. Gilbert is resigning effective Jan. 12, to move closer to family in Eldridge, Iowa, according to a city release Friday.

Judith Gilbert (City of Rock Island)

Candidates are asked to send a resume and a brief letter stating why they would be

the best candidate to represent the 3rd Ward to Mayor Thoms at thoms.mike@rigov.org by Feb. 2 at 5 p.m.

Thoms will nominate a third ward resident, subject to approval by City Council, to fill out the remainder of Gilbert’s term, ending in May 2025.