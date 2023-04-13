The public is invited to offer feedback on a draft proposal that outlines how the city of Rock Island plans to invest more than $1.1 million in neighborhoods.

The money represents the expected annual allocation from the federal Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) programs.

The 2023 Annual Action Plan will be available for public review and comment until May 11 and it outlines the city’s projects and activities that will be funded, or have the potential to be funded, with a budget of $1,113,401 in HUD CDBG entitlement funds, according to a Thursday city release.

The Program Year 2023 Annual Action Plan outlines how the HUD-CDBG funding in the amount of more than $1.1 million will be used to address the city’s needs and priorities as they apply to the HUD-CDBG National Objectives and Public Benefit eligibility requirements.

The Annual Action Plan also serves as the city’s annual funding application for the Community Development Block Grant program. The 2023 Annual Action Plan includes the following projects and estimated budgets for public review and comment:

Administration — $222,680

Neighborhood Housing Service Delivery — $241,711

Neighborhood Housing Rehabilitation — $690,191

Public Service — $167,010

Demolition — $132,000

In addition to the 2023 funding award, the city has allocated $340,191 in unexpended funds from the previous program years of 2019, 2020 and 2021, and $636,132 for the Commercial and Industrial Revolving Loan Fund business.

The plan will be available for public review until May 11 at the following locations:

The City of Rock Island website at www.rigov.org

City Hall, 1528 Third Ave., 2nd floor.

Rock Island Public Library, 401 19th St.

Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 630 9th St.

Verbal and written comments will be accepted until 4:30 p.m. on May 11. Additionally, a public hearing will be held June 12 during the regular Rock Island City Council meeting beginning at 6:45 p.m. on the 3rd floor of City Hall.

Meetings may also be viewed live on the city’s YouTube channel. All comments will be considered and included as part of the final annual action plan document. Written comments may be sent to Nichole Mata, Community Development Manager, City of Rock Island, 1528 3rd Ave., Rock Island, IL 61201.

The city will host two public meetings for the purpose of gaining feedback regarding community needs as they pertain to the established funding priorities in the city’s five-year consolidated plan.

There will be opportunities to provide comments relating to city support of fair housing, neighborhood improvement, public facility improvements, and affordable housing priorities. The city will hold one virtual and one in-person meeting: