The City of Rock Island needs some advice on spending a federal grant.

The city is looking for resident feedback on the best ways to use $1 million in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding. This funding helps pay for affordable housing, anti-poverty programs and infrastructure development and is one of the longest-running programs by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

Residents can give their input at one of several community meetings or online here:

Tuesday, October 17, from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. at the South Rock Island Township Office, 4330 11th Street; or

Tuesday, October 24 from 9 – 10 a.m. or 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. at the Rock Island Police Department, 1212 Fifth Avenue.

Call Nichole Mata at (309) 732-2907 or email mata.nichole@rigov.org with questions.