Rock Island’s Homestead Program has turned an abandoned building into a new home for some new residents to the city.

(Homestead Program)

Back in August, Rock Island held an open house to showcase the renovation of an abandoned property on 32nd Street. The two-bedroom, one-bathroom house was built in 1923 and bought by the city at a tax auction.

At last night’s city council meeting, members approved an offer on the property after less than a month on the market. The sale price was $132,000 and the city will pay $4,000 towards the closing costs.