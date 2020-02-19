Rock Island Sheriff’s Office releases dash cam video in false arrest of EIU student

Rock Island County Sheriff’s Department released the dash cam video during a press conference on Wednesday from the incident when Jaylen Butler, an EIU student, was falsely arrested on Feb. 24th, 2019 for false arrest, excessive detention, and the excessive use of force.

The press conference was held in response to the extensive media coverage and commentary.

Butler has filed a lawsuit against officers from multiple law agencies, including deputies Jason Pena and Jack Asquini from the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Department.

The dash cam video from the squad car involves Deputy Asquini driving along with Deputy Pena in the passenger’s seat and a K-9 Rio in the back seat.

The video shows Deputy Asquini pulling behind a black police SUV. He then heads over to the scene where Butler was being arrested. The video, however, doesn’t show the encounter that lasted about 90 seconds between Deputy Asquini and Butler that happened outside the frame of the dash cam video. Deputy Pena can be seen walking over to the bus and staying in the dash cam view for the complete two minutes and six seconds.

The department also released an audio of a 911 call that reported someone running across Interstate 80. Regarding body cam footage, Sheriff Bustos said that the department’s body cam program was not in place at the time of incident and didn’t start until June of 2019.

State’s Attorney Dora Villarreal said that the department is “in the process of a thorough and complete inquiry both internally and in preparation for litigation in Federal Court.”

She also added that so far, the department has discovered a “very brief interaction” between the two deputies and Butler, and is “yet to find any evidence of wrongdoing.”

Other departments have released their statements calling the allegations “without merit” but no dash cam or body cam videos have been released by the departments so far.

Officers were looking for a “dangerous” suspect when they falsely arrested Butler. Part of the EIU swim team, Butler who was walking back to the bus after taking a picture when several police vehicles pulled up and pushed him to the ground on Interstate 80, according to Rachel Murphy who is representing Butler in the lawsuit.

No questions were answered from the media after the press conference.