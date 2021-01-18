Rock Island sites among 12 added to National Register of Historic Places

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) has announced 12 Illinois sites were added to the National Register of Historic Places during 2020, including one National Historic Landmark.

“Thanks to the advocacy and support of historic preservationists from throughout the state, and thanks to the work of our staff at the IDNR State Historic Preservation Office, these additions to the National Register help tell the story of Illinois,” said IDNR Director Colleen Callahan.

National Register places are added to the register by the National Park Service based on recommendations from the State Historic Preservation Office.

Arsenal Courts Historic District, Rock Island County, Rock Island, listed Jan. 24, 2020

Constructed on about 19 acres of land, Arsenal Courts (1940-1941) in Rock Island was one of the earliest housing projects in Illinois funded and built through the Federal Works Agency, United States Housing Authority for the purpose of creating – on an emergency basis – new housing units at below market rates exclusively for workers employed in support of the U.S. military and its allies just prior to the start of World War II. In this instance, one or more persons living in each Arsenal Courts unit was employed at the Rock Island Arsenal, located just two miles away from the apartment complex. During World War II, the Rock Island Arsenal was one of the country’s largest arsenals, as well as a manufacturer of munitions and military equipment.

Downtown Rock Island Historic District, Rock Island County, Rock Island, listed March 13, 2020

Encompassing 155 years of history and development, the Downtown Rock Island Historic District (DRIHD) is significant as the center of government, society, and local community culture for the City of Rock Island since its founding in 1841. The district is also important for its collection of 19th and 20th century architecture, which features a variety of styles including Italianate, Classical Revival, Italian Renaissance, Beaux-Arts, Art Deco, Mid-Century Modern, Gothic Revival, International, and Brutalism.

The National Register of Historic Places is the official list of properties that merit special attention and preservation. Every county in Illinois has at least one property or historic district listed in the National Register. Together, they represent a cross section of the Prairie State’s history from its early settlement to the mid-20th century.

In general, properties must be more than 50 years old to be eligible for the National Register. A listing places no obligations on private property owners but does make properties eligible for some financial incentives.