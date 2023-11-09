Rock Island Public Works employees showed up to work to compete Thursday morning.

They went through annual training for making their way around city streets during winter. In the “snow road-eo” drivers competed in three separate phases: There’s a written exam, a walk-around inspection and an obstacle course.

Employees tried to get the highest score possible based on their performance.

Michael Bartels, the Rock Island Public Works director, says the training helps drivers get more comfortable behind the wheel of a snowplow.

“We’re focused on safety,” he said. “We’re wanting to get these guys trained and get them out there to do a safe job. We’re hoping for a light, easy winter this year like we had last year, but eventually we will get that hard one and we want to be prepared for that.”

Bartels says a new snowplow has arrived, and the department should get four more trucks by the end of the year.