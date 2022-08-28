The Rock Island Public Library’s southwest Branch has a monthly book sale on the first Tuesday of the month.

Avid readers can pick up some bargains after Labor Day at the monthly book sale at the Rock Island Public Library’s Southwest Branch.

The sale will be Tuesday, Sept. 6, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Community Room of the Southwest Branch, 9010 Ridgewood Road.

Book shoppers can fill a bag for a donation, from the selection of former library items and donated books. Shopping bags are available, or shoppers can buy a Library tote bag for $3 each or 2 bags for $5 and fill them in return for a voluntary donation.

Prospective book sale volunteers can leave their contact details with Southwest branch staff at 309-732-7338, or with book sale coordinator Tari Weeks at the sale. There’s also a Contact Us form on the library website.

The monthly sale reoccurs on the first Tuesday of each month at the Southwest Branch only. On Tuesday, Oct. 4, the sale will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information about library events and services, visit the library events calendar HERE call 309-732-7323 (READ) or follow library social media pages.