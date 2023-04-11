The City of Rock Island is beginning work on their 2023 Asphalt Preservation Program, starting Monday, April 24. Work is expected to last seven business days. Five locations within the city are scheduled for preservation, including:

24th Street from 18th Avenue to 37th Avenue,

Sunset Lane,

14th Street from 35th Avenue to 42nd Avenue,

40th Avenue and Watch Hill Road from 14th Street to 17th Street and

Hillcrest Court

There will be no on-street parking while the contractor is sealing the pavement. Sand will be applied after treatment to allow traffic to use the streets while the product cures. After curing, the sand will be swept away. Access to residential and commercial properties will be maintained as much as possible, but there will be times when the contractor is working directly in front of a drive and when the filler material dries when this will not be possible. This work usually takes only one day.

Drivers can expect delays at or near work zones. Drivers are asked to follow all posted construction signs and flaggers for directions as needed in the work zone and watch for trucks entering and leaving construction zones. For more information about asphalt rejuvenation, click here.