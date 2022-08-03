The Rock Island-Milan School District began its 2022-23 school year on Wednesday morning.

Rock Island Academy, an elementary school at 930 14th Street, celebrated the first day of school in the 2022-23 school year on Aug. 3, 2022. (Eric Olsen, OurQuadCities.com)

Superintendent Reginald Lawrence was at the Rock Island Academy to greet students for the new year. The school district has long had a balanced calendar, meaning they typically start school in early August, with longer breaks in the fall and spring than most districts.

“Every year in the Rock Island-Milan School District, we select a school building to celebrate,” Lawrence said. “This year was the Rock Island Academy. It gives us the opportunity to roll out the red carpet.”