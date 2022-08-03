The Rock Island-Milan School District began its 2022-23 school year on Wednesday morning.
Superintendent Reginald Lawrence was at the Rock Island Academy to greet students for the new year. The school district has long had a balanced calendar, meaning they typically start school in early August, with longer breaks in the fall and spring than most districts.
“Every year in the Rock Island-Milan School District, we select a school building to celebrate,” Lawrence said. “This year was the Rock Island Academy. It gives us the opportunity to roll out the red carpet.”